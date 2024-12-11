Kyle Van Noy News: Practices fully Wednesday

Van Noy (hamstring/neck) practiced fully Wednesday.

Van Noy was inactive for the Week 13 game against the Eagles, but the Ravens are now coming off their bye week, and Van Noy appears ready to return following a one-game absence. The veteran edge rusher has logged 26 tackles (17 solo), including 8.0 sacks and 10 TFLs, 15 QB hits and a pair of forced fumbles through 12 contests.