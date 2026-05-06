Kyle Van Noy News: Wants to play in 2026

Van Noy said Tuesday that he does not plan to retire before the 2026 season, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.

Van Noy, now 35 years old, was far less productive for Baltimore in 2025 (20 tackles, 2.0 sacks) than he was in 2024 (41 tackles, 12.5 sacks). But even after his 13th year in the league, he's still expressing a desire to suit up for the upcoming campaign. Since his contract with the Ravens expired after last year, he's an unrestricted free agent, but it is yet to be seen if another club will be willing to take a chance on the veteran edge rusher.