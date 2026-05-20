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Kyle Williams News: Bulked up this offseason

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

As his second season as a pro approaches, Williams noted Tuesday that he's been working to improve his playing strength, Mark Daniels of masslive.com reports.

To that end, Williams -- who caught 10 of 21 targets for 209 yards and three touchdowns in 17 regular-season contests in 2025 -- said Tuesday that his weight has gone up to 193 pounds after playing at "185 soaking wet" as a rookie. As things stand, Williams is slated to compete for snaps in an already crowded New England WR corps that also includes Romeo Doubs, Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins and DeMario Douglas, but there's been plenty of speculation that the team could trade for Philadelphia's A.J. Brown on or after June 1. If that happens, Williams -- who the Patriots took in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft -- may face a challenging path to steady playing time/targets in 2026.

Kyle Williams
New England Patriots
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