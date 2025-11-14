Williams continued to see added playing time with fellow WR Kayshon Boutte (hamstring) inactive for the second straight game, but the rookie pass catcher didn't make a statistical impact versus the Jets after having caught one of his two targets for a 72-yard touchdown in this past Sunday's win over the Buccaneers. Looking ahead, Williams remains a speculative fantasy option while working in a New England wide receiver corps that also includes Stefon Diggs, Mack Hollins and DeMario Douglas, who combined for 15 catches Thursday.