Kylen Granson News: Held catchless against Lions

Granson failed to catch either of his two targets in Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Lions.

Granson was a complete non-factor in the contest, failing to record a single reception for the sixth time in 12 games. The veteran tight end did, however, lead all Indianapolis tight ends in playing time, as he was on the field for 35 of the Colts' 55 offensive snaps Sunday. Meanwhile, fellow tight ends Drew Ogletree and Mo Alie-Cox played 30 and 23 snaps, respectively. Despite operating as the Colts' No. 1 tight end, Granson should not be trusted for fantasy purposes in a Week 13 matchup against the Patriots.