Kylen Granson News: Held catchless in win

Granson failed to secure his lone target in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Titans.

Granson has been held without a reception for three straight weeks. The 26-year-old veteran finished third in offensive snaps (17) Sunday as the Colts' No. 3 tight end behind Mo Alie-Cox (34) and Drew Ogletree (21). Through six games, Granson has totaled just two catches for 49 yards on five targets. The 6-foot-3, 242-pounder should remain far off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 7 matchup with the Dolphins.