Kylen Granson News: Just one reception in win

Granson had one reception for four yards on two targets in Sunday's win at the Jets.

Mo Alie-Cox had two targets as the Colts give few targets to tight ends and divide playing time fairly equally between three or four tight ends each week. Granson at least gets the most playing time in the passing game as he played on 32 of the offense's 70 snaps and went out on 18 routes, both which led Indy's tight ends.