Kylen Granson headshot

Kylen Granson News: Lands in Tennessee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 4:22pm

Granson signed a one-year deal with the Titans on Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The tight end finished the 2025 campaign with career lows in catches (seven), targets (nine) and receiving yards (40). Granson also played more on special teams than defense for the Eagles. The former Colt will now try to find a role with the Titans.

Kylen Granson
Tennessee Titans
