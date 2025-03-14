Fantasy Football
Kylen Granson headshot

Kylen Granson News: Lands with Philadelphia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2025 at 1:12pm

Granson is signing a one-year contract with the Eagles.

A 2021 fourth-round pick, Granson was the tight end of choice in clear passing situations for most of his tenure with the Colts, but he didn't get much playing time otherwise and scored just one TD in 62 regular-season games. He did have back-to-back seasons of 30-plus catches and more than 300 yards in 2022 and 2023, before sinking to a 14-182-0 receiving line in 2024. Granson may end up part of a rotation in Philadelphia if the trade rumors concerning Dallas Goedert come to fruition.

Kylen Granson
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
