Kylen Granson News: Not targeted against Titans

Granson failed to record a single target in Sunday's 38-30 win over the Titans.

Granson operated as the Colts' No. 3 tight end Sunday behind teammates Drew Ogletree and Mo Alie-Cox, playing just 19 of 62 offensive snaps while not being targeted in a contest for just the third time this season. The veteran tight end's limited usage and inconsistent production keep him far off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 17 matchup against the Giants.