Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kylen Granson headshot

Kylen Granson News: Not targeted against Titans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 24, 2024 at 11:50pm

Granson failed to record a single target in Sunday's 38-30 win over the Titans.

Granson operated as the Colts' No. 3 tight end Sunday behind teammates Drew Ogletree and Mo Alie-Cox, playing just 19 of 62 offensive snaps while not being targeted in a contest for just the third time this season. The veteran tight end's limited usage and inconsistent production keep him far off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 17 matchup against the Giants.

Kylen Granson
Indianapolis Colts
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now