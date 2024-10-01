Fantasy Football
Kylen Granson News: Not targeted in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 2, 2024 at 6:58am

Granson failed to record a single target in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Steelers.

Granson remains part of crowded tight end rotation, splitting snaps with teammates Mo Alie-Cox and Drew Ogletree. The 26-year-old Granson played 20 of the Colts' 66 offensive snaps, while Alie-Cox and Ogletree played 31 and 24 snaps, respectively. Through four weeks, the 6-foot-3, 242-pounder has just two catches for 49 yards. Granson will remain far off the fantasy radar when the Colts visit the Jaguars in Week 5.

