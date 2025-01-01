Kylen Granson News: Reels in three passes

Granson caught three of four targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 45-33 loss to the Giants.

Granson had a relatively quiet game Sunday, though his 34 yards ranked him third among Colts pass catchers in the contest. The 26-year-old tight end has caught at least one pass in just eight of the 16 games he's appeared in this season, as he has split snaps with fellow tight ends Drew Ogletree and Mo Alie-Cox throughout the season. Nonetheless, Granson will look to finish the 2024 campaign on a high note in a favorable matchup against the Jaguars in Week 18.