Kylen Granson News: Targeted once against Minnesota

Granson caught his lone target for 22 yars in Sunday's 21-13 loss to the Vikings.

Granson was on the field for 44 percent of the Colts' offensive snaps, just behind fellow tight end Mo Alie-Cox who played 48 percent of snaps. The 26-year-old Granson now has just four receptions for 75 yards through nine games. His lack of involvement and production should keep the 6-foot-3, 242-pounder far off the fantasy radar as the Colts host the Bills in Week 10.