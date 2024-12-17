Kylen Granson News: Three grabs in loss

Granson caught three of four targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 31-13 loss to the Broncos.

Granson's three receptions, four targets and 47 yards were all season highs in each category. The veteran tight end played 27 of the Colts' 76 offensive snaps Sunday, behind Drew Ogletree (30) and ahead of Mo Alie-Cox (23). Granson's remains off the fantasy radar as he continues to play a limited role in Colts' passing attack. Indianapolis will host the Titans in Week 16.