Kylen Granson News: Two grabs in loss

Granson caught both of his targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 30-20 loss to Bills.

Granson's two grabs were a season high for the fourth-year tight end, as he continues to play a limited role in the Colts' passing game in 2024. The 26-year-old played 24 of the Colts' 64 offensive snaps Sunday, just behind Mo Alie-Cox (27) and ahead of Drew Ogletree (22). Granson remains far off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 11 matchup against the Jets.