Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Kyler Gordon headshot

Kyler Gordon Injury: Could play in Week 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 1, 2024 at 1:34pm

Gordon (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals.

Gordon upgraded to limited work Friday after recording consecutive DNPs to begin the Bears' week of practice, suggesting that he's trending toward playing Sunday. However, if the third-year pro from Washington misses his second game in a row in Week 9, Josh Blackwell will likely serve as Chicago's top slot corner.

Kyler Gordon
Chicago Bears
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now