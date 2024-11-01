Kyler Gordon Injury: Could play in Week 9
Gordon (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals.
Gordon upgraded to limited work Friday after recording consecutive DNPs to begin the Bears' week of practice, suggesting that he's trending toward playing Sunday. However, if the third-year pro from Washington misses his second game in a row in Week 9, Josh Blackwell will likely serve as Chicago's top slot corner.
