Kyler Gordon Injury: Dealing with another injury

Gordon is managing a "soft tissue injury," Alyssa Barbieri of USA Today reports.

This is a concerning development after Gordon managed to play in just three regular-season games last year due to a variety of soft-tissue injuries. At this point of the year, players typically have plenty of time to recover from soft-tissue issues ahead of the campaign, but Gordon's medical history makes his current injury more notable. Still, Gordon has been an effective defender when healthy, so Chicago will hope he can return to full health and remain on the field during the upcoming season.