Kyler Gordon Injury: Dealing with injury

Gordon (heel) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Gordon played a smaller percentage of defensive snaps than he's used to in Week 5's win over the Panthers, so it's likely he picked up the injury during that matchup. The Bears only held a walk through in London on Wednesday, so his participation is just an estimate. He'll work to ramp up his activity Thursday or Friday; however, if he's unable to play Sunday against the Jaguars, Josh Blackwell would likely handle nickel corner duties.