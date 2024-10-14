Kyler Gordon Injury: Gets further imaging Monday

Head coach Matt Eberflus told reports that Gordon got further imaging done on his hamstring injury Monday morning, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Eberflus added that he didn't have an update on Gordon's injury at the moment, but he's hopeful that Chicago's Week 7 bye will give the third-year cornerback enough time to recover. If Gordon is forced to miss the Bears' matchup against the Commanders in Week 8, expect Josh Blackwell to serve as Chicago's top slot corner.