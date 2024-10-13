Kyler Gordon Injury: Injures hamstring Week 6

Gordon hurt his hamstring against Jacksonville in London on Sunday and has been ruled out from returning to the contest.

Gordon was injured early in the third quarter and was ruled out before the end of the same period. He had a productive performance prior to getting hurt, tallying seven tackles (five solo), including one for loss. It's unclear how serious the hamstring issue is, but Gordon will have until the Bears' Oct. 27 game against the Commanders to try to heal with Chicago on bye Week 7.