Kyler Gordon Injury: Pops up on Thursday's injury report

Gordon (illness) did not participate in Thursday's practice.

Gordon was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, but it appears he is under the weather as he was unable to participate in Thursday's session. Friday's injury report will provide clarity on his status ahead of Sunday's NFC North clash against the Packers. The 2022 second-round pick has logged 38 tackles (24 solo), four pass defenses, one fumble and one fumble recovery over his last eight games.