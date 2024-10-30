Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Kyler Gordon headshot

Kyler Gordon Injury: Still sidelined

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Gordon (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Gordon suffered the injury Week 6 against the Jaguars in London. After a Week 7 bye, the Washington product logged a trio of DNPs before missing this past Sunday's loss to the Commanders. He'll likely need to return to the practice field in some capacity Thursday or Friday to suit up Week 9 against the Cardinals.

Kyler Gordon
Chicago Bears
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now