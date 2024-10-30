Kyler Gordon Injury: Still sidelined
Gordon (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Gordon suffered the injury Week 6 against the Jaguars in London. After a Week 7 bye, the Washington product logged a trio of DNPs before missing this past Sunday's loss to the Commanders. He'll likely need to return to the practice field in some capacity Thursday or Friday to suit up Week 9 against the Cardinals.
