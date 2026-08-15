Kyler Gordon Injury: Timeline to return 'unkown'
Bears coach Ben Johnson said Saturday that Gordon's timeline to return to practice from his calf injury is "unknown," Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Gordon is still dealing with the calf issue that he suffered in May. The 26-year-old was placed on the active/PUP list July 25 and hasn't been able to practice. Gordon will be a key part of the Bears secondary if healthy this season, but the ongoing injury issues are concerning after he played in only three regular-season contests last year due to soft-tissue injuries (though he did return for Chicago's two playoff games). Should Gordon not be ready for Week 1 of the regular season, Josh Blackwell could be asked to step into a starting role.
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