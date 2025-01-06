Kyler Gordon News: 75 stops in 2024

Gordon tallied four stops in the Bears' 24-22 win over the Packers on Sunday.

Gordon posted between four and seven tackles in all but one game this season, and his 75 stops was four more than his previous career high. After picking off five passes in his first two seasons, the cornerback failed to secure any this season. Gordon will go into the last year of his rookie deal, and he should remain a low-ceiling IDP unless he can outperform his career norms.