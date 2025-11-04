Gannon suggested after Monday's 27-17 win over the Cowboys that Murray will return to the starting role once fully healthy, but because the 28-year-old isn't 100 percent recovered from the mid-foot sprain he suffered in an Oct 5. loss to the Titans, the Cardinals will have Brissett direct the offense for the fourth game in a row. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Murray has consulted with multiple specialists on his foot injury and was provided estimated recovery timelines ranging from 4-to-8 weeks. With that loose timeframe in mind, Gannon acknowledged that Murray could still be a candidate for injured reserve, despite not being officially ruled out for Week 10. Murray had been a limited practice participant throughout Week 9 prep, so his ability to potentially to upgrade to full participation at any point this week could improve his odds of returning to a starting role Week 11 against the 49ers.