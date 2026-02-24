Kyler Murray Injury: Future with Cardinals TBD

On Tuesday, GM Monti Ossenfort said that "all options are on the table" regarding Murray and the Cardinals' future at quarterback, Jayna Bardahl of The Athletic reports.

Per Ossenfort, "as it pertains to that position -- as it pertains to every position on our team -- we're going to look at every avenue to improve, and we're going to continue to go through our process with that." For now, the Cardinals have Murray, Jacoby Brissett and Kedon Slovis under contract, but at this stage, the status of Murray -- who played in just five games last season after suffering a foot injury in Week 5 -- remains unclear. Important context on the front is due to arrive in mid-March, given that if Murray is on Arizona's active roster on the fifth day of the upcoming league year, he'd be due a guaranteed roster bonus for 2027 of $19.5 million, according to Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.