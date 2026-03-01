Kyler Murray Injury: Likely done in Arizona

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that the Cardinals will "likely" release Murray (foot) barring a last-second trade.

Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort relayed Tuesday that "all options are on the table" for Murray and the team's options at quarterback, per Jayne Bardahl of The Athletic. However, it appears as though Murray will not be part of Arizona's future plans. A separation could happen shortly after the new league year starts March 11, as the 28-year-old quarterback would be due a guaranteed roster bonus of $19.5 million for 2027 if he were still on the Cardinals' active roster by March 16. Murray missed the last 12 games of the 2025 regular season due to a foot sprain. The 2019 No. 1 overall pick completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 962 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions while turning 29 carries into 173 yards and a score across five games last year.