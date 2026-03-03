Kyler Murray Injury: Posts goodbye to Arizona

Murray (foot) shared a goodbye message to the Cardinals organization on his personal social media accounts Tuesday.

Murray's goodbye message comes in the wake of reports, such as from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, that the 28-year-old quarterback is expected to be released by Arizona. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the transaction will occur on the start of the new league year March 11, barring the materialization of a last-second trade. Murray's contract guarantees $36.8 million owed to him by the Cardinals in 2026, and were he to remain on the roster by March 15 another $19.5 million in guarantees would trigger. Murray missed the final 12 games of 2025 due to a foot sprain, and though he played all 17 regular-season contests in 2024, he also missed a combined 15 regular-season games between 2022 and 2023. As a free agent, the two-time Pro Bowler will work to secure a new landing spot where he can make the most of his change of scenery.