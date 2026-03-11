Kyler Murray Injury: Time in AZ officially up

The Cardinals released Murray (foot) on Wednesday.

Murray's release has been widely anticipated and makes him one of the top available free agents on the open market, especially considering the fact that the $36.8 million in guarantees still owed to the 28-year-old quarterback make it reasonable for him to sign a one-year, league minimum deal with his next team. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that the Vikings are the current favorites as Murray's landing spot, but that the quarterback wishes to explore his options as a free agent. A foot sprain caused Murray to miss the final 12 games of 2025, but there have been no indications that the issue will have any impact on his offseason activities. Meanwhile, Arizona has added Gardner Minshew to a QB room still led by potential 2026 incumbent starter Jacoby Brissett.