Kyler Murray headshot

Kyler Murray Injury: Time in AZ officially up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

The Cardinals released Murray (foot) on Wednesday.

Murray's release has been widely anticipated and makes him one of the top available free agents on the open market, especially considering the fact that the $36.8 million in guarantees still owed to the 28-year-old quarterback make it reasonable for him to sign a one-year, league minimum deal with his next team. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that the Vikings are the current favorites as Murray's landing spot, but that the quarterback wishes to explore his options as a free agent. A foot sprain caused Murray to miss the final 12 games of 2025, but there have been no indications that the issue will have any impact on his offseason activities. Meanwhile, Arizona has added Gardner Minshew to a QB room still led by potential 2026 incumbent starter Jacoby Brissett.

Kyler Murray
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyler Murray See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyler Murray See More
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Rookie ADP Movement After the NFL Scouting Combine
NFL
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Rookie ADP Movement After the NFL Scouting Combine
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
5 days ago
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison
NFL
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
15 days ago
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: Rookie ADP Breakdown
NFL
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: Rookie ADP Breakdown
Author Image
Mario Puig
16 days ago
Fantasy Football Offseason Research: Kyle Pitts Could be Fool's Gold
NFL
Fantasy Football Offseason Research: Kyle Pitts Could be Fool's Gold
Author Image
Jim Coventry
21 days ago