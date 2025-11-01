Murray is making progress from a foot sprain that he sustained during the Cardinals' Week 5 loss against the Titans. He missed the two games prior to the Week 8 bye but was limited in practice during Week 9 prep despite the extra rest, with Brissett taking most of the first-team reps Thursday and Friday. Given the lack of practice reps, Murray will cede the starting spot to Brissett for a third consecutive game, though the former could have a role as the Cardinals' backup, assuming he is active for Week 9.