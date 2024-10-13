Kyler Murray News: Held in check in loss

Murray completed 22 of 32 passes for 214 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions and added seven carries for 14 yards in the Cardinals' 34-13 loss to the Packers on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Murray had a serviceable day through the air, especially considering he lost Marvin Harrison in the second quarter to a concussion. The star signal-caller kept his focus trained in the short-to-intermediate areas of the field for the most part in the absence of his No. 1 receiver, a development that benefited tight end Trey McBride (eight receptions, 96 yards) in particular. Murray's one touchdown pass went to Michael Wilson from 18 yards out late in the second quarter, while his fumble came deep in Arizona territory but did not result in any Packers points. Murray has now been at Sunday's yardage total or less in four consecutive games while throwing just a single touchdown in each of those contests as well, and he draws a tough Week 7 home assignment against the Chargers on Monday night, Oct. 21.