Kyler Murray headshot

Kyler Murray News: Lands one-year deal from Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 3:31pm

The Vikings signed Murray to a one-year contract Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

With Murray set to collect $36.8 million from the Cardinals in 2026 following his release from the team, Murray will earn the veteran league minimum from the Vikings, according to Schefter. The contract also contains a no-tag clause for next offseason, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Minnesota was always viewed as the likely landing spot for Murray, and he'll now be considered the slight favorite to win the QB1 job over J.J. McCarthy, though this will be one of the more fascinating position battles of the summer. After winning Rookie of the Year in 2019 followed by back-to-back Pro Bowl selections in 2020 and 2021, Murray's career was somewhat derailed by injuries and poor play. A fresh start appeared to be necessary, and he'll now have Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison at his disposal should he win the job over McCarthy.

Kyler Murray
Minnesota Vikings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyler Murray See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyler Murray See More
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Rookie ADP Movement After the NFL Scouting Combine
NFL
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Rookie ADP Movement After the NFL Scouting Combine
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
6 days ago
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison
NFL
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
16 days ago
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: Rookie ADP Breakdown
NFL
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: Rookie ADP Breakdown
Author Image
Mario Puig
17 days ago
Fantasy Football Offseason Research: Kyle Pitts Could be Fool's Gold
NFL
Fantasy Football Offseason Research: Kyle Pitts Could be Fool's Gold
Author Image
Jim Coventry
22 days ago