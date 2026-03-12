Kyler Murray News: Lands one-year deal from Minnesota

The Vikings signed Murray to a one-year contract Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

With Murray set to collect $36.8 million from the Cardinals in 2026 following his release from the team, Murray will earn the veteran league minimum from the Vikings, according to Schefter. The contract also contains a no-tag clause for next offseason, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Minnesota was always viewed as the likely landing spot for Murray, and he'll now be considered the slight favorite to win the QB1 job over J.J. McCarthy, though this will be one of the more fascinating position battles of the summer. After winning Rookie of the Year in 2019 followed by back-to-back Pro Bowl selections in 2020 and 2021, Murray's career was somewhat derailed by injuries and poor play. A fresh start appeared to be necessary, and he'll now have Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison at his disposal should he win the job over McCarthy.