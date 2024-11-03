Fantasy Football
Kyler Murray News: Meager output in comfortable win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 3, 2024 at 5:34pm

Murray completed 13 of 20 passes for 154 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions, rushed twice for six yards and lost a fumble during Sunday's 29-9 victory against the Bears.

For the first time this season, Murray didn't record a passing touchdown, and he lost a fumble for the third time in nine games. His pass attempts also marked a season low, which was a result of the Cardinals controlling the game on the ground to the tune of 34 carries for 213 yards and three TDs. James Conner (107) accounted for a majority share of the yards, but reserve RBs Emari Demercado and Trey Benson combined for 96 yards between them. As a result, the team wasn't reliant on Murray's arm to get by or play catch up. He may be forced to air it out more next Sunday versus the Jets.

