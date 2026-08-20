Kyler Murray News: Not likely to play in Saturday's contest
Murray isn't expected to suit up for Saturday's preseason game against the Ravens, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.
Head coach Kevin O'Connell relayed Thursday that Murray and many other starters are unlikely to play, adding that J.J. McCarthy is expected to get the starting nod under center. Murray has been named the team's Week 1 starting QB over McCarthy and Carson Wentz.
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