Kyler Murray News: Picked off twice in Minnesota

Murray completed 31 of 45 passes for 260 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions in Sunday's 23-22 loss to the Vikings. He added 48 rushing yards on seven carries.

The 45 attempts were a season high for Murray, as James Conner struggled to produce much on the ground early and the Cardinals found more success with their short passing game. It was also the first time in 2024 that the QB tossed multiple picks, with both coming in the fourth quarter -- one with Arizona trying to protect a six-point lead, and the other on the team's final play after Minnesota took the lead with just 1:13 left on the clock. Murray has a poor 2:3 TD:INT over the last four games, and he may need to find more production in Week 14 against the Seahawks, a game that could have huge playoff implications in the NFC West.