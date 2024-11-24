Kyler Murray News: Throws costly pick in Week 12

Murray completed 24 of 37 passes for 285 yards, no touchdowns and one interception and took two carries for nine yards during Sunday's 16-6 loss at Seattle.

The Cardinals emerged from their Week 11 bye with a dud, with the team mustering a pair of Chad Ryland field goals and nothing more. The game script flipped on Murray's interception midway through the third quarter, which Seahawks CB Coby Bryant returned for a touchdown. Overall, Murray's 37 pass attempts were a season high, while his two rushes matched his second fewest in a game this season., and he also failed to throw a TD for the second time in three contests. He'll aim to bounce back next Sunday at Minnesota, whose pass defense ranks in the bottom five in the NFL.