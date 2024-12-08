Kyler Murray News: Two TDs, two INTs in Week 14 loss

Murray completed 25 of 38 passes for 259 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 30-18 loss to the Seahawks. He added three rushing attempts for 16 yards and ran in a two-point conversion.

Murray threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Michael Wilson on the opening drive, but the quarterback was picked off on the next two possessions, which helped Seattle build a 24-10 halftime lead. Murray closed the gap to 27-18 in the third quarter with a two-yard touchdown pass to James Conner followed by a Murray rush for a two-point conversion, but that's as close as Arizona would get. While Murray tossed multiple touchdown passes for only the third time this season, he also finished with multiple interceptions for the second consecutive game after having no multi-interception games through Week 12. He'll look to clean up the mistakes in Week 15 against the Patriots.