Kyonte Hamilton News: Plays in preseason opener
Hamilton logged four tackle assists in Thursday night's preseason opener against the Chargers.
Hamilton logged 36 defensive snaps in the contest, taking the field for 56 percent of the Texans' total defensive snaps. The interior lineman had a solid night, managing to get hands on rushers consistently. The 23-year-old will likely need to make a few more splash plays this preseason for a stronger chance to survive cutdown day.
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