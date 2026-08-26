Kyre Duplessis News: Let go by Denver

The Broncos waived Duplessis on Wednesday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Duplessis signed with the Broncos in early August after being waived by the Seahawks. The wide receiver was unable to sufficiently impress the Broncos' camp and will now be placed on waivers. If Duplessis clears, he will be a free agent able to sign with any franchise, but he will likely wait till after cutdown day to join a practice squad.