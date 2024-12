Lacy has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Lacy will go pro after posting career-best numbers as a senior in the 2024 season with LSU, tallying 58 catches for 866 yards and nine touchdowns across 12 appearances. Over a three-year stretch with the Tigers, the 6-foot-2, 213-pound wideout recorded 112 catches for 1,692 yards and 16 touchdowns.