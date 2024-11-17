Fantasy Football
Kyren Williams News: Efficient performance in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Williams rushed 15 times for 86 yards during Sunday's 28-22 victory against the Patriots.

For the third straight game, Williams was held out of the end zone, and he failed to record a catch for the second time this season. Despite the lack of scoring, Williams actually logged his highest YPC of the 2024 campaign (5.7) and backup Blake Corum continued to have a limited role on offense. The Eagles and their imposing defense are up next for the Rams in Week 12.

