Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Kyren Williams headshot

Kyren Williams News: Produces off of 20 touches

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Williams rushed 15 times for 62 yards and caught five of six targets for 20 yards in Monday's 23-15 loss to Miami.

Williams churned out another high-usage, modest-output game for the second week in a row. The fantasy stud had punched in 10 combined touchdowns prior to his two recent scoreless outings. Williams will look to get back into the end zone in Sunday's road tilt against the Patriots.

Kyren Williams
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now