Kyren Williams News: Produces off of 20 touches

Williams rushed 15 times for 62 yards and caught five of six targets for 20 yards in Monday's 23-15 loss to Miami.

Williams churned out another high-usage, modest-output game for the second week in a row. The fantasy stud had punched in 10 combined touchdowns prior to his two recent scoreless outings. Williams will look to get back into the end zone in Sunday's road tilt against the Patriots.