Kyren Williams News: Receiving TD in wild-card win

Williams rushed 16 times for 76 yards and secured all three targets for 16 yards and a touchdown in the Rams' 27-9 wild-card win over the Vikings on Monday night.

Williams served as the ideal complement to the efforts of Matthew Stafford through the air and the Rams' stellar defensive performance, helping move the chains on the ground and opening the scoring with a five-yard touchdown catch to cap off the opening possession of the contest. Williams looked refreshed after getting Week 18 off, but he'll have his work cut out for him in Sunday's divisional-round road matchup against an elite Eagles run defense.