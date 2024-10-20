Kyren Williams News: Two trips to the end zone

Williams took 21 carries for 76 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 20-15 win over Las Vegas.

Williams was the star on offense for the Rams on Sunday after scoring both of his team's touchdowns en route to victory. The 2023 breakout star has continued his success from last season, scoring at least one touchdown in every game so far this season. Williams' nine combined trips to the end zone brought him into a tie with the Ravens' Derrick Henry for the league lead in touchdowns. The 23-year-old Williams faces a stiff test against Minnesota's defense on a short week this Thursday, but he remains a top fantasy option in every format.