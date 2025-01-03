Kyren Williams News: Won't play Sunday

Williams will be held out of Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Coach Sean McVay confirmed Friday that Williams and WRs Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp will be among the players rested Week 18, as will QB Matthew Stafford and multiple starting linemen. QB Jimmy Garoppolo, RB Blake Corum, WR Tutu Atwell and WR Jordan Whittington may be the focal points of the offense this Sunday.