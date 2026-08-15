Kyron Drones headshot

Kyron Drones News: Let go by Green Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 9:56pm

The Packers waived Drones on Saturday.

Drones signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in early May. The quarterback had just one pass attempt in Thursday's preseason opener against the Steelers, and it did not result in a completion. Drones will now be placed on waivers, and if he clears will become a free agent able to sign with any franchise.

Kyron Drones
 Free Agent
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