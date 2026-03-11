Kyu Blu Kelly Injury: Non-tendered by Las Vegas
The Raiders did not tender Kelly (knee) as a restricted free agent Wednesday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Kelly ended the 2025 season on injured reserve after rupturing the patella tendon in his left knee in Week 14 against the Broncos. Before the injury, the 2023 fifth-rounder appeared in 13 regular-season games (eight starts) for the Raiders and finished with 40 tackles (31 solo), six pass defenses (three interceptions) and one fumble recovery. It's unclear when Kelly would be cleared to return to on-field action, but once he progresses enough in his recovery to do so, he should garner interest from teams looking to bolster their secondary.
Kyu Blu Kelly
Free Agent
