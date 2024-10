White (knee) practiced in limited fashion Thursday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official website reports.

White injured his knee in the Cardinals' Week 6 loss to the Packers. He had recorded three tackles before exiting in the second quarter. He will have an extra day to recover before Week 7, as Arizona does not play until hosting the Chargers on Monday Night Football. More clarity on White's status figures to come in the next few days.