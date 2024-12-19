Fantasy Football
Kyzir White

Kyzir White Injury: Under the weather

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

White (illness) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

The illness appears to be recent as White was not listed on Wednesday's injury report. It's unclear how severe White's illness is, but his practice participation Friday will provide clarity on his status heading into Sunday's game against the Panthers. White has logged 39 tackles (18 solo), including 1.0 sacks, in the four regular-season games since the Cardinals' Week 11 bye.

Kyzir White
Arizona Cardinals
More Stats & News
