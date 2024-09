Kyzir White: Leads Arizona with 10 tackles

White registered 10 tackles (one solo) in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Lions.

White led the Cardinals in tackling for the second time this season Sunday. The 2018 fourth-round pick leads Arizona with 28 total tackles, which is tied for 14th in the NFL through the first three games of the regular season. White's on pace to record his third 100-tackle season of his career, which he last did in 2022 with the Eagles.